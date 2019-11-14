× Denver police: Armed male arrested after fleeing from mosque

DENVER — The Denver Police Department says an armed male was arrested after fleeing from a mosque in the Whittier neighborhood Thursday.

Police say no injuries were reported.

DPD says officers responded to East 30th Avenue and North Downing Street on a report of an armed male inside a mosque. The address is home to Masjid Al-Shuhada, the Downtown Denver Islamic Center.

Police say the man fled the scene. Officers arrested him nearby.

Witnesses say a man in his 20s went into the building and threatened mosque members with a rifle-type firearm. The witnesses reported the man may have been under the influence of drugs.

Being told by witnesses at the scene a young man in his mid-20s threatened members of the Downtown Denver Islamic Center with a rifle styled weapon. Witnesses say he may have been high on drugs. @KDVR pic.twitter.com/11zvgnhqfa — Alex Rose (@AlexRoseNews) November 15, 2019

The mosque’s imam says about 10 people were inside praying at the time.

DPD says it is increasing patrols around Denver mosques as a precaution.