Denver police: Armed male arrested after fleeing from mosque
DENVER — The Denver Police Department says an armed male was arrested after fleeing from a mosque in the Whittier neighborhood Thursday.
Police say no injuries were reported.
DPD says officers responded to East 30th Avenue and North Downing Street on a report of an armed male inside a mosque. The address is home to Masjid Al-Shuhada, the Downtown Denver Islamic Center.
Police say the man fled the scene. Officers arrested him nearby.
Witnesses say a man in his 20s went into the building and threatened mosque members with a rifle-type firearm. The witnesses reported the man may have been under the influence of drugs.
The mosque’s imam says about 10 people were inside praying at the time.
DPD says it is increasing patrols around Denver mosques as a precaution.