Christmas tree permits for White River National Forest available starting Friday

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — Permits to cut down Christmas trees in White River National Forest will be available starting Friday.

The Forest Service announced Thursday that permits cost $10 and can be paid with cash, check or credit card.

Permits can be purchased at White River National Forest offices as well as at vendors in a number of mountain communities, including Vail, Aspen, Eagle and Silverthorne. A full list of vendors is available online.

“Harvesting a Christmas tree is a wonderful opportunity for families and friends to get out on the forest and make lifelong memories. The White River National Forest is proud to be a part of that tradition,” Rich Doak, Forest Service spokesperson, said in a statement. “We are also grateful to our local community vendors for their assistance with selling permits and helping us provide more opportunities for these experiences.”

The permits will be sold through Dec. 23.

Trees must be for personal use, not resale. Each person can buy a maximum of five permits.

White River National Forest covers nearly 3,600 square miles, largely in the central mountains of Colorado.

Those hoping to order a permit via mail can do so by sending the Forest Service this form.

More information about cutting down Christmas trees can be found on the Forest Service’s website.