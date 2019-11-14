Caught on camera: Vandals spray paint 20 cars in Fort Collins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT COLLINS, Colo. -- Surveillance video shows two women spray painting cars in Fort Collins.

Police are asking for the community's help tracking down the suspects.

“They were just walking and held the nozzle down and sprayed all the way down our car,” victim Lauren Leggio said.

In the surveillance video, one can see two women in baggy sweatshirts casually walk down Ash Drive. Then, one stops to spray paint the side mirror of a pickup truck.

“It’s just frustrating knowing that people are just going around pointlessly causing damage,” Leggio said.

Three of Leggio's and her boyfriend’s vehicles were hit, but it’s her surveillance cameras that captured the criminals. She wasn’t the only one with damage.

“We had spray paint all over our windows and mirrors,” victim Bailey Brown said.

Fort Collins police say between 3 and 4 a.m. on Oct. 20, the two suspects vandalized 20 vehicles with spray paint in the 1400 block of Cypress Drive, 1400 block of Fuqua Drive, 1400 block of Ash Drive and the 2500 block of West Lake Street.

In one video, one can actually see the suspect snap a photo of her work.

“Once they were done, they took pictures of the cars, pictures of their work or something," Brown said.

The vandalism ranges from a line of spray paint, to coated windows and car mirrors to a phallic symbol. The victims are now hoping for an arrest.

“I’m hoping something can happen because it's honestly a real inconvenience,” Brown said.

One of the victims recovered an empty spray-paint can in the bed of her pickup and turned that over to police.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Fort Collins police: 970-419-3273. Anonymous tips can also be made to Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers: 1-800-222-8477.