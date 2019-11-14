At trial, social worker testifies about Frazee’s state of mind

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. -- A the Patrick Frazee murder trial continued Thursday, the jury was given a better look at the relationship he had with Kelsey Berreth, his fiancee who he is accused of killing in November 2018.

A social services worker with Teller County told the court she knew there were serious issues brewing between Frazee and Berreth.

The child and family services administrator -- who was assigned to handle custody issues for the couple's daughter after Frazee was charged with murder -- said Frazee talked to her about how they agreed to separate.

The social worker also said Frazee spoke with her about his co-parenting plan with Berreth and how they planned to share custody.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation Agent Greg Slater said in the days before Thanksgiving, Berreth was expressing frustration.

Slater gave a detailed account of text messages between Berreth and Frazee.

Slater said Berreth seemed to be upset about the promise Frazee had made to her about establishing a life together.

A Federal Bureau of Investigation agent told jurors phones belonging to both Berreth and Frazee were traveling together near Florissant even after she disappeared.

He showed the court how he tracked a phone belonging to Krystal Lee, Frazee’s mistress, to Teller County the day after Thanksgiving.

Not long afterward, Berreth’s phone went off the grid in Idaho, Lee’s home state.

Jurors also got a glimpse into Berreth’s workplace, where investigators searched for clues. At the center of her desk were Bible scriptures and a picture of her daughter.

Another investigator took the stand late Thursday and said that at one point, Frazee’s and Berreth’s cellphone signaled together at exactly the same time and location, meaning they were together.

That was after Berreth was believed to be dead.

It is unclear if Frazee will testify.

Closing arguments could come as early as Friday.