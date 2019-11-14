× After Parkland, Saugus High students walked out to protest school shootings. Today, their school was the target

CALIFORNIA– A gunman opened fire at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita Thursday morning. It’s a reality many students there had been fighting to end.

They joined the March For Our Lives movement. They held town halls with local leaders. Their school developed an in-depth safety plan in case a day like today ever came.

After the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, Saugus High students joined thousands in nationwide walkouts in March 2018, leaving their classrooms for 15 minutes to protest gun violence, the Santa Clarita Valley Signal reported at the time.

The next month, a few of them hosted a gun control town hall with local leaders advocating for safer schools.

“It’s very easy to look at today’s politics and make quick judgments,” Saugus High student Lèan Aguilar said in April 2018. “What isn’t easy is having a one-on-one conversation with one another, and engaging in this town hall.”

Former California Rep. Katie Hill, a Saugus High School alumnus, told CNN that students at the school interned for her campaign. Many of them feared the day a school shooting would strike their campus.

“It’s almost like the students I have worked with over the course of the campaign knew it was going to be coming,” she said. “It was only a matter of time.”

This is a developing story. More to come