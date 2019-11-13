Watch Live: Public impeachment hearings & breakdown of process

Girl shot in leg in Green Valley Ranch

Posted 2:12 pm, November 13, 2019, by , Updated at 02:33PM, November 13, 2019

DENVER — A girl was wounded in a shooting in a Green Valley Ranch neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon, the Denver Police Department said.

The shooting happened before 2 p.m. in the 4500 block of Espana Way, about a half-mile from Martin Luther King Jr. Early College.

Police said the victim was shot in the leg. Her name and age weren’t released. She was taken to Children’s Hospital Colorado with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Police were working to develop suspect information.

Google Map for coordinates 39.788556 by -104.759619.

