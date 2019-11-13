Girl shot in leg in Green Valley Ranch

DENVER — A girl was wounded in a shooting in a Green Valley Ranch neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon, the Denver Police Department said.

The shooting happened before 2 p.m. in the 4500 block of Espana Way, about a half-mile from Martin Luther King Jr. Early College.

Police said the victim was shot in the leg. Her name and age weren’t released. She was taken to Children’s Hospital Colorado with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Police were working to develop suspect information.