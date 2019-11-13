VFW post in south Denver closes after 32 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- After decades of serving Denver veterans, VFW Post 2461 closed its doors for good Wednesday night.

The once popular post, located near South Broadway and East Louisiana Avenue, is the latest Veterans of Foreign Wars building to shutter nationwide.

Post Commander Matt Dixon said leadership made the difficult decision to sell the building about a month ago, citing declining revenue.

"Unfortunately, our monthly expenditures outweigh what comes in every month," he said.

The chapter will continue to operate meetings, but the bar and popular bingo night are likely gone.

"Losing the building is going to be hard," said Dixon. "It was never our intent to sell the building, but it's definitely not our intent to shut down and absolve the post."

Dixon says membership has declined in recent years, with only seven people attending a recent chapter meeting.

"The younger people don't want to come in here," said Marine Corps veteran Larry Herald. "It's a pretty sad night to see the post go away."

The post hopes to continue hosting bingo nights if someone will lend them the space to do it.