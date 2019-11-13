× The Phantom of the Opera star injured during a performance at DCPA, reports say

DENVER– People who attended the performance of The Phantom of the Opera Tuesday night at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts say the actor playing the Phantom was injured during the play.

Posts on social media say the Phantom, Derrick Davis, was injured during the performance and was replaced with the understudy.

We’re at Phantom of the Opera in Denver and they just had to stop the performance to SWAP OUT PHANTOMS. That’s gotta be a first, right? — devin (@devin__lowe) November 13, 2019

We reached out to DCPA to get confirmation and are waiting to hear back. We also reached out to the Phantom of the Opera tour team.

