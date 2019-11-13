Temperatures stay mild Thursday with dry conditions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Mostly clear skies and dry conditions will remain in the forecast for the rest of Wednesday evening. Mild temperatures will return on Thursday with more dry weather.

Thursday will start with mostly cloudy skies in eastern Colorado.

There could be a few stray showers on the far northeast Plains to start the day, but they will end by late morning.

Clouds will dissipate into the afternoon, making way for mostly sunny skies for the remainder of the day. High temperatures will be in the mid-50s on Thursday.

Friday will be the warmest day of the week with high temperatures in the mid- to upper 60s.

There will be sunny skies, dry conditions and breezy winds on Friday ahead of the next storm system that moves in Saturday.

The first half of Saturday will be dry, then rain showers will move in during the afternoon, eventually switching over to snow by Saturday evening.

The snow will come to an end overnight Saturday into early Sunday morning. Accumulations will be small. Totals will be less than 1 inch in most spots on the Front Range.

The Palmer Divide and foothills could see up to a few inches.

Drier weather moves in Sunday and stays for the beginning of next week.

