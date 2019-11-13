Spiked Coffee in a K-Pod

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Spiked coffee? Hard coffee? Coffee cocktail? No matter what you call it, this well-crafted brew is delicious, and a perfect indulgence as brisk fall (or winter?!) weather arrives in Denver.

Cask & Kettle, developed the first and only k-pod that contains a complete, hot cocktail (including the coffee, flavor and alcohol in a single cup). If you have a Keurig-like coffee machine, pop the cup into it to make a single spiked coffee and if you don't, simply open, pour it into your favorite mug and add hot water.

Distribution is growing in the Denver market, in stores such as Molly's, Total Beverage and Bubbles, as well as in the mountains in some of the most popular hotels at the ski resorts.