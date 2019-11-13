Philadelphia sports radio director says Denver pro teams shouldn’t have home games

DENVER — A Philadelphia sports radio director took to Twitter last week to suggest Denver’s pro sports teams have an “unfair and unreasonable” physical advantage thanks to altitude.

“Remember when watching tonight’s game that the home court advantage in Denver is unfair and unreasonable considering the physical disadvantage that the visiting team has,” Spike Eskin of WIP wrote on Friday before the Nuggets played the Philadelphia 76ers at the Pepsi Center. “Denver should not have any home games if we insist on giving them pro teams.”

Eskin then compared Denver sports venues to to a fictional pressurized arena where only the away team has trouble breathing.

imagine at a sports arena if they pressurized it so the away team would have trouble breathing? it would be disallowed immediately. this is basically what happens in Denver. #BanDenver — Spike Eskin (@SpikeEskin) November 8, 2019

He also used the hashtag “#BanDenver.”