One on One Weight Loss Coach & DNA Info. – Profile by Sanford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Profile by Sanford offers customized, one-on-one coaching for weight loss. Whether you're just getting started on your weight-loss journey or are hoping to maintain your progress, our Certified Profile Coaches will develop a Profile Plan unique to your individual needs based on our three core principles.

Our three core principles are:

Nutrition – Providing a personalized meal plan that includes nutrient-rich Profile food along with healthy groceries

Providing a personalized meal plan that includes nutrient-rich Profile food along with healthy groceries Activity – Developing a simple activity and exercise plan with your abilities and fitness level in mind

– Developing a simple activity and exercise plan with your abilities and fitness level in mind Lifestyle – Helping you develop healthy habits and overcome stress

Call Profile by Sanford now at 720-574-1380.