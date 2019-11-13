Missouri shelter takes in ‘unicorn puppy,’ names him Narwhal

JACKSON, Mo. — A puppy rescued by a Missouri dog rescue organization is going viral because he has an extra tail on his face.

Mac’s Mission took in the puppy and named him Narwhal. Mac’s Mission in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, helps homeless dogs, those that have a birth defect, are injured or abused.

“The extra tail is not connected to anything and has no real use other than making him the COOLEST PUPPY EVER!” the organization posted to Facebook on Wednesday.

Dr. Brian Heuring, a veterinarian at Cape Small Animal Clinic, told rescue there is no reason for the unicorn tail to be removed.

“The unicorn face tail does not bother Narwha. … He seems completely healthy other than some usual puppy worms he got meds for,” the organization said in its Facebook post.

Narwhal is not up for adoption. The rescue wants him to grow more and make sure the tail doesn’t become a bother.

“The vet had pretty much the same reaction I had: Jaw on the floor,” Rochelle Steffen, the owner of Mac’s Mission, told “Today.”