Man convicted of murder in 2018 Thornton bar shooting that left single mother dead

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A man was convicted Tuesday in a shooting at a Thornton bar last year that left a single mother dead, the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said.

Gary Wideman, 38, was convicted of first-degree murder, five counts of attempted first-degree murder and three counts of first-degree assault in the shooting at Extra Point Bar at 4050 E. 100th Ave. about 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 11, 2018.

An Adams County District Court jury deliberated for about two hours before returning guilty verdicts on all counts.

Prosecutors said Wideman was kicked out of the bar during a brawl, went to his vehicle, got a gun and returned.

Surveillance video showed him firing several shots into the kitchen as people dove under chairs and tables.

Brenda Lee Martinez, 37, was killed. Three other people were wounded but survived. Martinez was survived by her then-15-year-old son.

“He shot into a kitchen full of people, killing a truly innocent person, Brenda Martinez, and wounding three other people,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Brian Mason told the jury during closing arguments.

Wideman will be sentenced Feb. 7.