Law firm releases second Colorado priest abuse report, wants statute of limitation changes

DENVER — Less than a month after the Attorney General of Colorado released a report regarding Catholic priests and sexual abuse in Colorado, another report was published Wednesday.

Jeff Anderson and Associates published the document and held a press conference at the Denver Press Club Wednesday.

The AG report documented 166 children abused by 42 Catholic priests.

The Anderson report contained the identities, histories, photographs and information on 102 clerics accused of child sexual abuse in the archdioceses of Denver, Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

The main difference between the two reports is the AG report focused on diocesan priests while the Anderson report includes priests from religious orders.

A main point of contention by Anderson is Colorado’s statute of limitation laws, which generally allow for prosecution for 10 years or so following a crime.

“The public policy in Colorado and, in particular, the statute of limitations is so short, it has allowed and protected offenders,” Anderson said.

Anderson has called for Colorado lawmakers to take up the issue in January.

The Archdiocese of Denver released a statement Wednesday:

“We are not in a position to comment on hypothetical legislation. In general, statute of limitations exist for a reason. We would hope that any proposed changes would be considered in a manner that is consistent and fair to everyone. For now, we remain focused on our own efforts to support survivors.”