× Lakewood man gets life without parole for murdering wife who had terminal cancer

GOLDEN, Colo. — A Lakewood man who killed his terminally ill wife was sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole Wednesday.

In October, a jury found Bruce Bagwell, 60, guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting death of his wife, 58-year-old Theresa Bagwell.

On Feb. 6, the Lakewood Police Department received a call from Theresa Bagwell’s elderly father, prosecutors said.

The man told police that when he called to talk to his daughter, Bruce Bagwell told him that he had shot and killed his wife of 37 years.

When police arrived to the house in the 9800 block of West 26th Avenue, they found Theresa Bagwell dead.

She was naked, sitting in a wheelchair and had suffered three shotgun blasts, prosecutors said.

Theresa Bagwell had been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer in January.

The couple chose in-home hospice care instead of treatment. A hospice care provider was with Theresa Bagwell earlier in the day she was killed, prosecutors said.

During testimony, evidence was presented that Bruce Bagwell was behind Theresa Bagwell when he shot her twice in the back of the head with a shotgun.

He then came around to face her and fired a blast at close range into her chest, prosecutors said.