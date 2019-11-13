Frazee trial: DNA, blood samples support theory Kelsey Berreth was killed in her condo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. -- In the eighth day of the Patrick Frazee murder trial, an investigator testified DNA tests show blood samples taken from splatters in Kelsey Berreth's Woodland Park condo are consistent with her DNA.

Jurors also heard from some of Berreth’s coworkers who say they were concerned about her before her disappearance on Thanksgiving Day, 2018.

Frazee, her fiance, is suspected of killing her.

Some of Berreth’s former coworkers said in court Wednesday that she had asked for a leave absence from her flight instructor job at Doss Aviation just before she disappeared.

The jury was told she had been suffering from mental fatigue.

"She had gotten into a confrontation with Patrick… he was acting like a (expletive)," said one friend.

A forensic anthropologist talked about a tooth found on Frazee's property. An image of the tooth was displayed to the jury on a large screen.

“This tooth has been broken. This is not a whole tooth. I think it’s human," the anthropologist said.

Another investigator later said the fragment did not provide enough DNA to determine its source.

Investigators have theorized Frazee burned Berreth’s body and the tooth was left behind.

On Wednesday, the judge said nearly 70 witnesses have testified so far.

Closing arguments could be made as soon as Friday.