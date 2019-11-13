Fort Collins police K-9 dies after cancer discovered during surgery

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A K-9 with the Fort Collins Police Department died this week after veterinarians discovered rapidly developing and widely spread cancer.

Ivo recently fell ill and underwent surgery on Tuesday. The 4-year-old Belgian Malinois died during surgery.

On Wednesday, the police department’s K-9 Unit and motorcade escorted Ivo from the James L. Voss Veterinary Teaching Hospital at Colorado State University.

Ivo began working with Fort Collins police in December 2017 as a dual-purpose K-9 trained in patrol work and narcotics detection.

He was honored by the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, the Colorado State University and Longmont police departments, UCHealth EMS staff, the Poudre Fire Authority, the CSU veterinary hospital staff and city of Fort Collins leadership.

“The bond between a handler and K-9 is significant,” said Sgt. Sean Giddings, who leads the K-9 Unit. “This morning’s display of support from our first responder partners and CSU veterinary staff was a fitting tribute to an unforgettable dog.

“Though his life was short, he served our community with distinction.”