Dierks Bentley to open Whiskey Row restaurant and bar in LoDo

DENVER — Country music singer Dierks Bentley has announced he will open a restaurant and bar in Lower Downtown Denver next year.

Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row will be in two buildings at 1942 Market St. and 1946 Market St. near Coors Field that is currently occupied by Lodo’s Bar and Grill.

Construction is set to begin in January and design improvements will be made to preserve and enhance the significance of the buildings.

The two-story buildings will include an extended patio and rooftop addition. An opening date has not been announced.

“I couldn’t be more excited about Whiskey Row now having a home in Denver as well,” Bentley said. “Colorado has always been a big part of my life and continues to be so as a place where I write and record music, spend time with family and put on our Seven Peaks Festival.

“Selfishly, opening a Whiskey Row there just gives me more excuses to head to the mountains.”

Each Whiskey Row is a live-music restaurant and bar. It’s described as an “American gastropub with award winning food and drinks, exhilarating nightlife and a rock and roll attitude inspired by Dierks himself.”

Whiskey Row has three locations in Arizona and one in Nashville, Tennessee.

Earlier this year, Bentley was ticketed by Colorado Parks and Wildlife for fishing without a license near Buena Vista.