Denver Fire Department rescues bird, dog and cats from house fire

DENVER– The Denver Fire Department is being hailed for heroism after rescuing multiple pets from a house fire early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the 4300 Block of East Utah Place around 2:30 a.m. When they arrived, a home was fully engulfed in flames. It took crews several hours to put the fire out.

The man living in the home was working when the fire started. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters rescued a bird, a dog and two cats from the fire.