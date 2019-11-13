Denver family of 10 struggling after fire destroys garage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A Denver family of 10 is struggling after a fire destroyed their garage in October.

Grasiela Diaz tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers a neighbor alerted her and her husband of the fire late at night.

“I got a knock on the door and all the sudden, he was like, 'Your garage is on fire.' It was very scary," Diaz said.

Inside the garage ws everything the couple needed to start a new landscaping business in order to create a new life for their children.

"All our plans and everything just, like, got crushed -- everything destroyed," Diaz said

She and her husband had saved for years to buy new equipment, including lawnmowers, blowers and weed eaters. They did not have insurance to cover the costs because they are renting the home.

Diaz says despite the difficult recovery, she and her husband will not give up.

