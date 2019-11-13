Denver Art Museum announces renovated building, new welcome center will open in June 2020

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A renovated building and a new welcome center at the Denver Art Museum will open June 6, 2020, the museum announced Wednesday.

The Lanny and Sharon Martin Building -- the older, taller building at the museum -- is undergoing an extensive renovation.

The all-new Anna and John J. Sie Welcome Center will include three floors of galleries, a restaurant and a cafe.

The project began 22 months ago.

"Today, we mark a milestone: the completion of the construction phase of our fully renovated Martin Building," said Christoph Heinrich, DAM director.

The inside of the Martin Building was fully gutted and replaced with new plumbing and electrical systems. The building's usable space increased by about 50,000 square feet without enlarging its footprint.

With the construction phase complete, museum staff will now focus on what they say will be creative, engaging and welcoming interactive museum experiences.

But first, artwork needs to be re-installed.

“We are going to move back as well more than 50,000 artworks which are in storage since we put that shovel in the ground," said Heinrich.

The outside of the building -- clad in 1 million glass tiles -- may look the same, but the inside will be transformed.

“When we reopen to the public next summer, visitors will be able to explore several new galleries. One is a brand-new gallery that we have not had before," said Heinrich.