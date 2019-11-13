Dazzle your Guests with These Simple Holiday Recipes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The holiday season is right around the corner and with that comes many parties and guests at your home. You can dazzle some of your house guest this season with Bonefish Grill's Winter White Cosmo and Holiday Salmon Cranberry recipes.

Holiday Salmon

Ingredients:

2 each 7 - 8 oz Salmon Fillets, Skin Off

1 tsp Sea Salt

1/2 tsp Freshly Cracked Black Pepper

Olive Oil Spray

1 Cup Bacon Pecan Stuffing (Recipe Follows)

1/2 Cup Cranberry Glaze (Recipe Follows)

2 oz Goat Cheese, Crumbled

Directions:

Fire up the grill to 400°F. Place the Salmon Fillets on a flat tray. Sprinkle both sides of the Salmon with the Salt and Black Pepper. Ensure the Salmon has been evenly coated. Spray the hot grill with Olive Oil. Spray the Salmon Fillets as well. Place the Salmon on your grill at the 2 o’clock position and cook 1-2 minutes. Use a spatula to rotate the fish to the 10 o’clock position and cook an additional 1-2 minutes. Flip the Salmon over carefully and repeat steps 8 and 9 until the Salmon is cooked to your desired temperature. Spread out the warm Bacon Pecan Stuffing on a serving plate. Lean the cooked Salmon on your stuffing. Pour the Cranberry Glaze over top. Sprinkle the Goat Cheese evenly over the plate. Torch the Goat Cheese until bubbling if desired. Serve with your favorite vegetable.

Bacon Pecan Stuffing

Ingredients:

2 slices of Bacon, Cut into 1/4” pieces

1 stick Butter, Cubed

1/2 Cup Onions, 1/4” Dice

1/4 Cup Celery, 1/4” Dice

1/4 Cup Pecans, Rough chopped

1 TBSP Garlic, Minced

1/4 tsp Dried Thyme

2 tsp Maple Syrup

1 tsp Kosher Salt

2 Cups Panko Breadcrumbs

1/2 Cup Water

Directions:

Heat a large saucepan over medium heat. Add the Bacon Pieces and cook until they are fully rendered, about 4 - 5 minutes. Add the cubed Butter and continue cooking until it has fully melted. Add the Onions, Celery, Pecans, Garlic, Thyme, Maple Syrup and Salt. Mix well and bring to a simmer. Allow to simmer for 10 minutes. Transfer the mixture into a large mixing bowl. Add the Panko Breadcrumbs and mix well. Then add the Water and mix well to incorporate. If using same day, transfer onto a parchment lined sheet tray and keep warm in an oven until ready to serve. If saving for the next day, transfer into a container and cool overnight. Re-heat the stuffing on a parchment lined sheet tray in a 350° oven until hot.

Cranberry Glaze

Ingredients:

8 oz package Frozen Cranberries

3/4 Cup Water

3/4 Cup White Sugar

Directions:

Heat a medium sized saucepan over medium heat. Combine Frozen Cranberries, Water and Sugar in the saucepan. Bring these ingredients to a boil while stirring occasionally. Once boiling, lower heat to a simmer and allow to reduce for 10-15 minutes until the sauce begins to thicken. Keep warm for serving or refrigerate overnight.

Winter White Cosmo

Ingredients: Volume:

Your Favorite Vodka 2 oz.

Cointreau .25 oz.

Fresh Lime Juice/Simple Syrup Mixture .50 oz.

White Cranberry Juice 1.5 oz.

Cranberries (floating as garnish) 3 to 4 cranberries

Procedure:

Combine ingredients over ice in shaker tin. Shake & strain into chilled martini glass. For a festive touch garnish with 3-4 floating cranberries.

