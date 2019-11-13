× Colorado Springs police justified in fatal shooting of De’Von Bailey, grand jury says

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado Springs police were justified in their fatal shooting of De’Von Bailey, a grand jury in Teller County decided Wednesday.

Bailey, 19, was shot on Aug. 3 following reports of an armed robbery.

Bailey was shot in the back and elbow while running from two Colorado Springs officers.

Police body camera footage shows officers talking to Bailey and another man about the robbery.

Bailey runs as he is about to be searched. An officer can be heard yelling “hands up” three times before firing.

Officers say they found a gun in Bailey’s pants.

Colorado Springs Police Department Chief Vince Niski issued a statement Wednesday.

In the statement, Niski said the shooting “is something neither police officers nor citizens ever want to experience. The loss of a son, a friend, a community member, is a devastating event that impacts all of us.”

Niski went on to say he acknowledges confusion and frustration about the incident, especially in regard to the limited amount of information publicly released.

“I wish we were able to immediately provide answers in the early stages of the investigation, but we have an obligation to follow the process set forth by law and ensure first and foremost the integrity of the case and that a thorough, fair, and truthful investigation is able to be completed,” Niski said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.