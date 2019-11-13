Child playing with matches, candles causes $50,000 in damage in Westminster fire

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A child playing with matches and candles in a garage started a fire that caused about $50,000 in damage Tuesday night, the Westminster Fire Department said.

Firefighters responded just before 8:30 p.m. to the 7500 block of North Bryant Street.

When crews arrived, they found the garage behind a home fully involved. Flames were up to 30 feet high and firefighters received reports of a possible explosion.

Firefighters cut a side fence to access the backyard and garage. They sprayed water on the fire within minutes of arriving, the department said.

Extra crews arrived and put efforts into keeping the fire from spreading to adjacent structures, officials said. The fire was brought under control within 15 minutes.

No injuries were reported to firefighters or civilians.

The fire department’s investigation found a child who was playing with matches and candles in the garage ignited combustible materials.

The fire department gave the family $500 from the Westminster Firefighters Fire Victims Benefit to help with immediate needs.

Nine units from Westminster responded as did two units from Adams County Fire Protection District and the Westminster Police Department.