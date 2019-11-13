× Breezy and mild this week; chance of rain/snow this weekend

We’re in for another mild day in the mid 50s across the Front Range. Strong mountaintop winds are fanning-out a wave cloud (that could block the sun).

Wind gusts of 30-70mph are cruising across the Divide and down through the Foothills. That is a downslope warming wind for Denver.

Mountain highs in the 20s, 30s, and 40s with partly sunny skies.

We have a chance of flurries across the Front Range and Eastern Plains on Thursday morning then sunshine.

The warmest day of the week is Friday 65-70 with breezy downsloping winds. The record high is 78 set in 1942.

A storm system arrives Saturday afternoon/evening with mountain snow and a light rain/snow mix for Denver.

It should be dry Saturday morning for outdoor activities in Denver, Boulder, Loveland, Greeley, and Fort Collins.

Light mountain snow accumulations of 1-4 inches.

Turning drier on Sunday, 50s.

High pressure briefly passes by on Monday and Tuesday.

Near 60 on Monday and Tuesday, dry.

Next storm system possible Wednesday-Thursday.

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We’re tracking Denver weather today on FOX31 and Channel 2 News – and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.