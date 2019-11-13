× Boulder man sentenced to 4 years of probation for not paying undocumented workers

BOULDER, Colo. — A Boulder man was sentenced to four years of probation for not paying undocumented workers.

In 2018, Chad Faubus failed to pay 10 people a total of roughly $31,000, according to the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office.

Shannon Carbone, a spokesperson for the DA’s office, said Faubus’ sentence could be reduced to two years of probation if he fulfills all of its terms and conditions.

If he fails to comply with the conditions, he would face one to three years in prison, according to Carbone.

As part of a plea deal, Faubus had to pay $20,000 of the money owed upon sentencing.

“This defendant preyed upon his victims because he thought they were vulnerable, but he failed to account for their courage and they reported his crimes to the police,” the DA’s office said in a statement posted online. “In addition to a felony conviction, the defendant is now taking substantial steps to provide restitution to the victims. No one who works should be deprived of what they have earned. As this case demonstrates, our office will continue to fight for workers and immigrants.”

The victims are all construction subcontractors who specialize in things like plumbing, landscaping and tile work.