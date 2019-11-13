× Authorities release names of woman killed by Loveland police, man she is suspected of killing

LOVELAND, Colo. — On Wednesday, authorities released the names of both a woman who was killed by Loveland police and the man she is suspected of killing.

Tammy Pierce, 59, died after officers shot her at a home in the 3300 block of Cuchara Court Monday. The officers were at the scene after 60-year-old Samuel Harding was found dead in the garage.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that Pierce and Harding lived at the home together and were in a long-term relationship.

According to the sheriff’s office, about 7:15 p.m. Monday, a Loveland Police Department officer responded to the home on a welfare check following a report of a possible homicide.

The officer found Harding dead in the garage and backed out of the building. LPD SWAT members responded to ensure no other victims were inside the home.

About 8:30 p.m., SWAT members entered the home and found Pierce — who was a suspect in the case — armed with a gun. She reportedly refused officers’ commands.

“Preliminary findings suggest the suspect fired at officers, striking one of them in the ballistic helmet, after which multiple officers returned fire. The SWAT member struck in the ballistic helmet was not seriously injured,” the sheriff’s office said.

Officers did not find anyone else inside the home.

The officers who fired their weapons were placed on administrative leave, per LPD policy. Their names have not yet been released.

The Eighth Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the shooting.