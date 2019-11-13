4 arrested in shooting death of Lakewood man

Clockwise, from upper left: Alec Destree, Dominic Maestas, Manuel Garcia and Autumn Lucero. (Photo: Lakewood Police Department)

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Four people have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 56-year-old man during a suspected carjacking last month, the Lakewood Police Department said Wednesday.

Alec Destree, 20, Dominic Maestas, 19, Manuel Garcia, 18, and Autumn Lucero, 21, are being held in the Jefferson County Jail on suspicion of committing first-degree murder.

Just before 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 15, officers responded to an apartment complex in the 200 block of South Teller Street on reports of shots being fired.

The victim, Rene Perez, was found in a parking lot suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

