31 ways to spread kindness on World Kindness Day

Posted 5:20 am, November 13, 2019

DENVER– Wednesday is World Kindness Day. An organization called the World Kindness Movement started the day in 1997.

There are 29 countries that mark November 13 by spreading kindness.

To celebrate World Kindness Day, we put together a list of ways to spread kindness.

  1. Send an uplifting text to a friend or family member
  2. Call someone you haven’t talked to in a while
  3. Buy a stranger a cup of coffee
  4. Make a post thanking your friends, family or significant other for something
  5. Wear a cardigan to channel the spirit of Mr. Rodgers
  6. Buy doughnuts for your coworkers
  7. Cook dinner for a friend
  8. Send a tweet of thanks to your followers
  9. Leave a note of thanks on someone’s desk
  10. Hold the door for someone
  11. Return your shopping cart inside
  12. Be intentional about being kind to yourself
  13. Bake something for your neighbors
  14. Leave a sticky note in a bathroom with an inspirational quote
  15. Go out of your way to make someone else smile
  16. Send a friend or significant other “Just Because” flowers
  17. Buy a $5 gift cards and hand them out to friends or strangers
  18. Listen before speaking
  19. Support a friend’s small business
  20. Write someone a letter
  21. Write a friend or colleague a recommendation letter
  22. Pick up trash from a sidewalk or trail
  23. Volunteer your time at a nonprofit
  24. Drop off a toy or stuffed animal at a hospital
  25. Be intentional about thanking others for being kind
  26. Take pictures for tourists
  27. Invite a friend or family member over for dinner
  28. Forgive a debt for someone who owes you money
  29. Make a list of things you’re thankful for and share it
  30. Donate clothes you don’t wear anymore
  31. If you have a friend or family member going through a tough time, go out of your way to say or do something nice for them
