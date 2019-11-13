31 ways to spread kindness on World Kindness Day
DENVER– Wednesday is World Kindness Day. An organization called the World Kindness Movement started the day in 1997.
There are 29 countries that mark November 13 by spreading kindness.
To celebrate World Kindness Day, we put together a list of ways to spread kindness.
- Send an uplifting text to a friend or family member
- Call someone you haven’t talked to in a while
- Buy a stranger a cup of coffee
- Make a post thanking your friends, family or significant other for something
- Wear a cardigan to channel the spirit of Mr. Rodgers
- Buy doughnuts for your coworkers
- Cook dinner for a friend
- Send a tweet of thanks to your followers
- Leave a note of thanks on someone’s desk
- Hold the door for someone
- Return your shopping cart inside
- Be intentional about being kind to yourself
- Bake something for your neighbors
- Leave a sticky note in a bathroom with an inspirational quote
- Go out of your way to make someone else smile
- Send a friend or significant other “Just Because” flowers
- Buy a $5 gift cards and hand them out to friends or strangers
- Listen before speaking
- Support a friend’s small business
- Write someone a letter
- Write a friend or colleague a recommendation letter
- Pick up trash from a sidewalk or trail
- Volunteer your time at a nonprofit
- Drop off a toy or stuffed animal at a hospital
- Be intentional about thanking others for being kind
- Take pictures for tourists
- Invite a friend or family member over for dinner
- Forgive a debt for someone who owes you money
- Make a list of things you’re thankful for and share it
- Donate clothes you don’t wear anymore
- If you have a friend or family member going through a tough time, go out of your way to say or do something nice for them