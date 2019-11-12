Witness at trial: Frazee said Berreth ‘is never coming back’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. -- The trial of Patrick Frazee continued Tuesday. Fourteen witnesses took the stand.

One witness told the jury that Frazee said his fiance, Kelsey Berreth, "is never coming back."

Berreth was last seen Thanksgiving Day, 2018. Frazee is suspected of killing her.

On Tuesday, the jury also heard about the horse shoeing work Frazee performed in Teller County.

According to one horse owner who testified, Frazee said Berreth told him she did not want to be a mother.

The witness said Frazee said he just wanted Berreth "gone" so he could raise their daughter with someone else.

Another witness said Frazee would never say anything kind about Berreth and claimed she was not a good mother.

Additionally, two of Krystal Lee's coworkers testified Tuesday.

Lee was having an affair with Frazee and said earlier in the trial that she helped clean up after Frazee allegedly killed Berreth. She was charged with tampering with evidence and her testimony was part of a plea agreement.

One of the coworkers testified that Lee said, "I did what I had to... to get out alive and keep my kids safe."

The other coworker told the court that Lee said she had gotten herself into a bad situation.

A Colorado Bureau of Investigation agent also testified Tuesday. She said she found a number of suspected blood stains in Berreth's condo even though it had been cleaned.

The trial is expected to last until at least Nov. 22.