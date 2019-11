Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Denver's own Chef Dan Witherspoon has created a new cookbook and he's give it away for free. Chef Dan has also partnered with Make a Wish Colorado to give back to the cancer community and he wrote this cookbook after he was diagnosed with cancer. He ate what is in this book and he's now on the other side of his cancer.

Starting today, November 12th, Chef Dan is giving away Free Amazon Kindle versions to anyone who wants one.

For your free copy of the book, follow the link.