Sunny and 60 degrees before another chance of snow this weekend

DENVER-- It will be a beautiful day Tuesday, with sunshine and highs around 60 degrees in Denver, Boulder, Loveland, Greeley and Fort Collins.

The mountains will be sunny, with highs in the 20s and 30s.

The Front Range and Eastern Plains have a chance of flurries on Thursday morning and some fog with a cold front. Highs will be in the mid-50s.

It will be sunny on Friday and abnormally warm at 65 degrees.

The next storm system arrives Saturday night into Sunday morning. It delivers a chance for snow and a wintry mix.

The first half of Saturday is dry with increasing clouds and a high of 57 degrees.

Sunday turns drier in the afternoon with a high of 53 degrees.

It will be dry on Monday with a high of 59 degrees.

