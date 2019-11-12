Oreo releases creme-filled eggs for the holidays

NEW YORK — Just in time for the holidays, Oreo has released Chocolate Candy Eggs.
The creme-filled eggs look a lot like Cadbury’s signature candy, but instead of a sweet filling, these chocolate spheres are filled with Oreo’s vanilla creme that has speckles of crunchy chocolate cookie bits.
The eggs can be purchased in Walmart stores or online for $3.48.
Oreo fans are giving their opinion about these new arrivals.
❄️ SNACK FIND ❄️ Snagged these @oreo Creme Filled Eggs from @walmart holiday candy section. Take the Hershey’s Cookies ‘n’ Creme bar and throw it into the middle of some chocolate coating – boom… you’ve got these eggs. The solid consistency of the creme wasn’t quite what I was expecting given the picture and well, the term ‘creme’ — but the flavor was good. They weren’t bad, but nothing WOW either. 🤷🏼♀️ 🌟: 7/10 #oreo #egg #creme #candy #chocolate #groceryfinds #walmart #fitfoodie #foodreview #food #foodporn #dallasfoodie #dfwfood #dallaseats #instafood #foodphotography #yummy #delicious #foodstagram #foodblogger #foodlover #tasty #eat #love #instagood
The true beauty of an @oreo egg is astonishing..Just look at that roundness!!Tempting you to peal back that wrapper softly and take a bite out of that sexy physique, that cookie creme oozing out, filling your mouth with pure joy mmmm, taking in each bite like your life depends on it🤤😍🥚🍪😫..Out now at Stop and Shop and other stores for your holiday temptation🤣💯 #oreofetishisreal #Idontwriteadultbooks #Ishould #forfood #lmfao