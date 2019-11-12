Oreo releases creme-filled eggs for the holidays

NEW YORK — Just in time for the holidays, Oreo has released Chocolate Candy Eggs.

The creme-filled eggs look a lot like Cadbury’s signature candy, but instead of a sweet filling, these chocolate spheres are filled with Oreo’s vanilla creme that has speckles of crunchy chocolate cookie bits.

The eggs can be purchased in Walmart stores or online for $3.48.

Oreo fans are giving their opinion about these new arrivals.