One person seriously wounded in shooting near Parkfield Lake Park in Montbello

DENVER — One person was wounded in a shooting in the Montbello neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon, the Denver Police Department said.

The shooting happened in Parkfield Lake Park in the 5200 block of Kittredge Street near Collegiate Prep Academy.

A male victim was taken to a hospital in serious condition, but he is expected to survive. His name and age weren’t released.

Police would not say if the person shot was a juvenile, only saying he was a “young man.”

Police said the shooting does not appear to be associated with the nearby school on the Rachel B. Noel campus.

Police did not have any suspect details. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.