Norwegian Air announces nonstop flights from Denver to Rome

DENVER– Norwegian Air announced Tuesday that it will begin nonstop flights from Denver International Airport to Rome, Italy.

This will be Denver’s first-ever and only nonstop service to Italy.

The flights will begin on March 31, 2020.

The new service will initially operate twice weekly and will increase to three times per week in the peak travel period of late April through early October; twice-weekly service will continue through the last departure from DEN on Oct. 22, 2020, according to a release from DIA.