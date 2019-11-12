Mild and dry days continue through rest of week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A weak cold front coming Tuesday night will produce passing clouds, some wind and slightly cooler temperatures in the mid-50s on Wednesday.

It will stay dry and in the mid-50s on Thursday. The average high in Denver this time of year is 54 degrees.

It will warm to the mid- to upper 60s on Friday. It will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds.

The next cold front arrives late Saturday. There will be more clouds, some wind and a return to seasonal mid-50s.

Rain showers are expected Saturday afternoon in the Denver metro area. Some snow might mix in with the rain in the city during the evening hours.

It might be all snow for a period of time on the south and west sides of the metro area across higher terrain.

Any accumulation in those areas appears to be less than 1 inch. The rain and snow will lift out quickly by late Saturday evening.

Sunday will be dry and in the 50s despite the Saturday night cold front. Most of next week is looking dry with a mix of 50s and 60s for highs.

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking Denver weather today on FOX31 and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.