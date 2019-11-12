× Loveland homicide investigation turns into deadly shootout with SWAT team

LOVELAND, Colo.– A homicide investigation turned deadly Monday night during a shootout between a woman and police.

The Loveland Police Department SWAT team was investigating a possible homicide in the 3300 Block of Cuchara Court around 8:30 p.m. when they encountered a woman who was a suspect in the investigation.

Police say a shootout ensued and the suspect was struck. She was pronounced dead on scene.

An officer was also injured during the exchange of gunfire. He was treated and cleared by paramedics, according to police.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.