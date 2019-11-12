Local carjacking victim helped by community now paying it forward

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Colo. -- A carjacking victim who had a gun pointed at his head and everything stolen from him got some help from a complete stranger. Now, he is helping others.

Nick, who asked his full name not be used, admits he never made time to give back until he found himself in need of help.

His car was stolen at gunpoint in October. The suspect led police on a chase before killing himself in Nick's car.

About two weeks later, Larry H. Miller Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram 104th gave him a car for free.

Since then, Nick has signed up to volunteer at The Action Center in Lakewood to give back.

“I came here to see how I can be useful and make [a] contribution to the community because I need to pay it forward," he said.

Executive Director Pam Grier said volunteers like Nick are the lifeblood of the organization.

"For me, they make it possible for us to do what we do everyday," she said.

The Action Center just celebrated its 50th anniversary of providing people in need with food, clothing and shelter. They also connect participants with resources to help them get back on their feet.

“You know, we need to be more open to people we don’t even know, willing to help and see how to make this world better," Nick said.

A friend told him about the action center in Lakewood. Nick signed up to be a volunteer and went through orientation.

The staff is excited to have him on board and ready to help.

Nick hopes his story encourages others to find ways to give back as well.

“There’s always ways you can make this world better, no matter how busy you are," he said.

The Action Center is always looking for volunteers as well as donations. For more information, visit its website.