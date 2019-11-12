Leukemia patient gets married at Presbyterian St. Luke’s Medical Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It was a very special week for Jose Cisneros, a leukemia patient at Presbyterian St. Luke’s Medical Center in Denver.

Cisneros and his girlfriend were able to get married at the hospital.

Cisneros, 21, has spent weeks in the hospital getting chemotherapy. He and his girlfriend Kaela have two small children together and got engaged in March. But after a brief scare and a trip to the ICU, Jose didn’t want to wait for a wedding.

“I just wanted it to happen now,” he said.

“With his sodium dropping and he was needing a lot of blood products, so it was just kind of like, 'Yeah, life is short. Let’s just do it now'," Kaela said.

So, the nurses jumped into action. Within hours, they decorated part of the hospital, set up chairs with an aisle and found someone to officiate.

Cellphone video of the ceremony shows a nurse pushing Jose in a wheelchair, wearing a mask and gown. But he decided to get out of the chair and walk to his bride on his own, then stand for the ceremony. It was an emotional event, even for the nurses.

“To see this moment of Jose stand up from the wheelchair, and say, 'No, I’m going to walk and I’m going to stand for my bride at the altar.' And stand there even though you could tell he was in pain... they just were absolutely glowing. It was so rewarding to see,” said nurse Kelli Nielsen.

The couple is grateful and still celebrating in their own way.

“I’m feeling blessed to have our family together, and going through this journey together,” Jose said.

He is expected to be released from the hospital sometime this week but he will need more chemotherapy.