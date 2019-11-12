× Legacy High School placed on lockout after threats made

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Legacy High School was placed on lockout on Tuesday morning after threats were made toward the Broomfield school, officials said.

In a letter to parents, principal Sara Marx said the school received anonymous calls threatening the school.

The Broomfield Police Department and security with Adams 12 Five Star district began investigating the origin of the calls.

While the investigation is ongoing, the school at 2701 W. 136th Ave. is on lockout. There was also an increased police presence.

All students and staff are safe, Marx said. During a lockout, all exterior doors are locked and no one is allowed in or out of buildings without security or law enforcement approval.

Students also are being held in classrooms as law enforcement conducts a search of common areas.