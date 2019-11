COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A 32-year-old male inmate has been found dead in his cell in Colorado Springs.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said jail staff found the man hanging in his cell at the county jail about 1:40 a.m. Tuesday.

The man, whose name has not been released, did not have a pulse and was not breathing when deputies found him and tried unsuccessfully to revive him.

The sheriff’s office said the inmate was not on suicide watch.

The incident remains under investigation.