Incredible look at the full Beaver Moon over the Rocky Mountains

November 12, 2019

DENVER– The full Beaver Moon painted a beautiful landscape over the Rocky Mountains on Tuesday morning.

The video was captured by SkyFOX around 6:30 a.m.

NASA says the brightest planet in the sky on Tuesday night will be Venus, appearing about 2 degrees above the horizon in the west-southwest. Second in brightness, Jupiter, will appear in the southwest at about 10 degrees above the horizon. Saturn will appear in the south-southwest at about 22 degrees above the horizon. The bright star nearly directly overhead (at 81 degrees above the northwestern horizon) will be Deneb, according to NASA.

