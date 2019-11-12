Federal grant could improve traffic flow in rapidly growing section of Aurora

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- A federal grand could improve traffic flow in a fast-growing section of Aurora near Denver International Airport.

Currently, drivers cannot get from East Colfax Avenue or Interstate 70 and onto Picadilly Road without taking a frontage road. It cuts off a potential artery that could flow perpendicular to I-70.

That could change thanks to a $25 million federal grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

“This is really going to be a force multiplier for that area in Aurora,” said Congressman Jason Crow, who has been pushing for the funding since he took office. “It will put an interchange in that’s going to greatly reduce congestion, increase accessibility and allow that area to grow and bring more jobs to the region. This is a huge win for Aurora.”

The area between the airport and the interchange is slated for more development and homes.

An estimated 75,000 jobs are expected to come to the area by 2040.

More information on the future interchange can be found on the city of Aurora's website.

There is no set date for the beginning of construction. However, it is expected to last between two and three years.