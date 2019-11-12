Mother of 10-year-old hit by SUV on Arvada sidewalk shares passionate plea with community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARVADA, Colo. -- A mother is stepping away from her daughter's hospital room to share a passionate message just days after her 10-year-old child was hit by an SUV that jumped a curb and left the scene.

“It was the scariest call of my life, honestly,” mother Arielle Romero said.

On Friday, Romero got a call from an unfamiliar number. Her 6-year-old daughter had asked a stranger to dial and tell her mom something happened to Jasmine.

“I started freaking out, screaming, ‘What happened?'” Romero said.

Arvada police say Jose Manuel Morales-Reyes, 50, allegedly drove onto a sidewalk, striking 10-year-old Jasmine Nunez, seriously injuring her and narrowly missing her little sister.

“They could still see the school from where they were at,” Romero said.

An ambulance rushed Jasmine to the St. Anthony Hospital. Then, a helicopter took her to Children’s Hospital where she is currently recovering.

Jasmine suffered two femur fractures, a wrist fracture, lacerations and a concussion.

“She’s going to be in a wheelchair for a while and out of school for a while,” Romero said. “It’s just hard to see her like that and hard to see her struggle with all these emotions.”

Jasmine’s 6-year-old sister who witnessed everything is afraid to walk on sidewalks.

“She had to get carried to cross the street here at the hospital. She hasn’t even been to school because she’s scared," Romero said.

This fear over her children’s safety is keeping Romero up at night too.

“No parent should have to go through this or get that kind of phone call,” she said, adding, “People should just be aware, when you're around schools, that’s someone’s baby.”

The Arvada Police Department said Saturday that Morales-Reyes was arrested on suspicion of vehicular assault, leaving the scene of a serious injury accident, driving with no insurance and driving after his license was revoked. Investigators are awaiting test results to determine whether he was driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Nicole Fierro wrote this report.