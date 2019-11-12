Ex-Windsor mayor gets $250,000 in excessive force settlement with Timnath police officers

John Vazquez

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Officials in a northern Colorado town have reached a $250,000 settlement with former Windsor Mayor John Vazquez after he accused police of unlawfully arresting him and using excessive force.

The Coloradoan reported Monday that the town council in Timnath is scheduled to vote on approving the agreement Tuesday.

An insurance carrier for Timnath has agreed to pay the settlement. Officials say the town’s insurance payments might increase as a result.

Authorities say the lawsuit stems from the October 2017 arrest of Vazquez, who was charged with assaulting a peace officer and resisting arrest.

Authorities say the resisting arrest charge was dismissed and he was acquitted of other charges.

The two police officers named in the lawsuit denied the allegations.

Vazquez was Windsor mayor from 2008 to 2016.

