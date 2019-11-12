Dog missing following Weld County crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREELEY, Colo. -- A couple hopes the community can help them find their dog after it escaped following a crash in Weld County.

The crash occurred Nov. 3 at the intersection of Weld County Roads 53 and 60 1/2, roughly 6 miles east of Greeley.

Bridger Frederick and Kelsey Bohnenkamp suffered significant injuries in the wreck. Their dog, Millie, was traveling with them and has not been seen since.

“I don’t know what happened to her. Her collar was found in the car," Bohnenkamp said.

Millie is a female Boxer.

“Just need our dog now,” said Frederick.

To help with medical costs, the family has established a GoFundMe account.

Anyone who sees Millie should contact problemsolvers@kdvr.com