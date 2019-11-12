Denver PD searching for man accused of sexually assaulting child in doughnut shop

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is hoping the public can help investigators find a man accused of sexually assaulting a child at a doughnut shop.

According to DPD, the incident occurred about about 12:45 p.m. Sunday at Voodoo Doughnut at 98 South Broadway.

Police say the suspect is described as a man between 22 and 29 years old. He has a dark brown complexion, brown hair and a stocky build, DPD said. He is about 5 feet 10 inches tall.

The suspect was last seen wearing dark clothes and carrying a skateboard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered.