Colorado DACA students anxiously await Supreme Court decision

DENVER -- Across the country Tuesday, DACA recipients waited anxiously as the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments regarding whether President Donald Trump can end the DACA program on his own.

DACA recipients -- also known as Dreamers -- are typically immigrants who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children.

An estimated 15,000 DACA recipients live in Colorado.

Now: @pweiser kicking off a rally at MSU Denver to support Dreamers. Rally happening underneath a “Denver loves Immigrants” banner. #copolitics #coleg pic.twitter.com/hbXS4VYSLP — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) November 12, 2019

An estimated 500 DACA recipients attend Metropolitan State University of Denver. On Tuesday, Attorney General Phil Weiser helped rally impacted Dreamers.

"I want the Dreamers to know they are not alone," Weiser said.

For students, the waiting game now begins. A ruling is expected by the U.S. Supreme Court sometime next year.

"You feel anxiety but there is only so much you can do," Luis, a DACA recipient, told FOX31.

"We don't need pity. We need fighters with us," Eunis, another MSU DACA recipient, said.

Weiser tells FOX31 his argument for stopping Trump from ending DACA is due process.

"If people give information to the federal government based on a promise that they will be OK and the federal government breaks that promise and hurts them, that's a violation of due process," Weiser said.

But early reports emerging from the Supreme Court suggest conservative justices who control the court may side with Trump.

Republicans have argued President Barack Obama created DACA on his own through executive action and that Trump should be able to end it in the same manner.