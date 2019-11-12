× Aurora school dean accused of bringing gun to school dies

AURORA, Colo. — An Aurora middle school dean who was accused of bringing a handgun to school and threatening administrators in April has died.

The Aurora Police Department said Tushar Rae, 31, died by suicide. Rae was a dean at Aurora West Preparatory Academy.

He was charged Oct. 21 with three felonies and one misdemeanor in Arapahoe County. He had a status hearing scheduled for Friday with a trial set for February.

According to an arrest affidavit, Rae had an argument with principal Taisiya Tselolikhin on April 2.

On April 3, Rae did not arrive for work but allegedly texted Tselolikhin about 2 p.m. asking her to meet him in his office.

When they got to his office, he shut the door and pulled out a handgun, put it on the desk and said “Try to (expletive) with me,” according to the affidavit.

“You shouldn’t have said what you said. I don’t want to hurt you, I’m going to hurt all the people around you,” according to the affidavit.

Rae then allegedly threatened to “shoot the kneecaps off” two other school administrators, adding he had extra rounds in his pocket.

Rae was also facing five charges in Denver in a separate incident on March 1 when he was in his apartment with a female.

He pleaded not guilty to charges of menacing, prohibited use of a weapon, prohibited use of a weapon/reckless with a gun, kidnapping and false imprisonment.

He had been scheduled for a disposition hearing on Dec. 5 with a jury trial set for March.